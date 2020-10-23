IPL 2020, Match 41: CSK vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
-
In match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), arch rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
MS Dhoni's CSK will look for survival as losing in this match would mean a tough road for playoffs and a virtual exit for the side.
On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's MI would look to climb to the second spot of the IPL 2020 points table with two more points from the game.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
Chennai playing 11 may see some changes as indicated by MS Dhoni earlier, but it remains to be seen what combination would fit for the side.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 41, CSK vs MI cricket match:
When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match take place?
The CSK vs MI IPL match will be held on October 23, Friday.
Where will the CSK vs MI IPL match be played?
The venue for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match is Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the CSK vs MI IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 41 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time CSK vs MI toss will take place?
The CSK vs MI live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs MI IPL match live?
The CSK vs MI IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between CSK vs MI?
You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs MI match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Who are the umpires for CSK vs MI game?
C Shamshuddin, Vineet Kulkarni, Richard Illingworth, K Srinivasan
Who will be the match referee for CSK vs MI game?
The match referee for today's game will be Narayankutty. V.
