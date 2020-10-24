IPL 2020, Match 42: KKR vs DC live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: KKR vs DC toss prediction, live telecast and streaming details
IPL 2020, Match 21: KKR vs CSK live streaming, match, toss timing details
IPL 2020, Match 34: CSK vs DC toss result and live streaming details here
IPL 2020, Match 35: SRH vs KKR toss results and live streaming details here
IPL 2020, Match 7: CSK vs DC toss prediction and live streaming details
-
In match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
KKR would look to stay in the playoffs contention by clinching two more points from this match while Delhi would aim top spot in the points table.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
In its previous clash, KKR's top order collapsed and the team managed 84/8 in 20 overs against RCB at the same stadium. The side would be wary of DC's strong bowling attack.
KKR would look to deny early wickets to DC bowlers but it would be a tough challenge considering Kagiso Rabada has been immensly successful in striking when his team needs it the most.Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 42, KKR vs DC cricket match:
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL match take place?
The KKR vs DC IPL match will be held on October 23, Friday.
Where will the KKR vs DC IPL match be played?
The venue for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match is Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the KKR vs DC IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 42 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 pm IST or 2:00 pm local time.
At what time KKR vs DC toss will take place?
The KKR vs DC live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs DC IPL match live?
The KKR vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between KKR vs DC?
You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Who are the umpires for KKR vs DC game?
The onfield umpires for KKR vs DC match are Chris Gaffaney, Paschim Pathak while S Ravi do the third umpire's job. Ulhas Gandhe remains as a reserve umpire.
Who will be the match referee for KKR vs DC game?
The match referee for today's match will be Manu Nayar.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor