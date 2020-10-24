LIVE: IPL 2020, KKR vs DC - Will Russell, Narine return to KKR playing 11?
In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after KKR vs DC toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Kolkata knight riders team during KKR vs SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Photo by: Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for BCCI
KKR vs DC Live toss updatesThe coin flip between KKR’s Eoin Morgan and DC’s Shreyas Iyer will take place at 3 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as team batting first is not able to post big score and chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Morgan and Iyer choose to do after the toss.
KKR vs DC playing 11Will Andre Russell and Sunil Narine return to KKR playing 11 after the team failed to cross 100-run mark in last outing? Morgan has said that both the players were having some niggle and there is still no clarity on the fitness of Russell and Narine. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, may bring in Anrich Nortje in its playing 11.
KKR vs DC live streaming
The KKR vs DC live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 3:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
