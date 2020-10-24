IPL 2020, Match 43: KXIP vs SRH live streaming, match, toss timing details

In match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (KXIP) will take on (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

SRH is at the sixth spot in Points Table while SRH climbed to the fifth spot after defeating RR on Thursday.



Both the teams would look to clinch two crucial points from this match and get closer to the playoffs berth as the league matches enter its last stage.

KXIP would be upbeat after defeating Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals as the side has given its all to stay in the playoffs contention. On the other hand, SRH still battles with inconsistency, the combination sometimes clicks but falls flat on other days.



Here’s all you need to know about Match 43, KXIP vs SRH cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The KXIP vs SRH IPL match will be held on October 24, Saturday.

Where will the KXIP vs SRH IPL match be played?

The venue for vs match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the KXIP vs SRH IPL match?

The Match 43 between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time KXIP vs SRH toss will take place?

The KXIP vs SRH live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the KXIP vs SRH IPL match live?

The KXIP vs SRH IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between KXIP vs SRH?

You can watch the live streaming of KXIP vs SRH match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.

Who are the umpires for KXIP vs SRH game?

Paul Reiffel, Anil Dandekar, Nitin Menon, Yeshwant Barde

Who will be the match referee for KXIP vs SRH game?

The match referee for today's game will be Javagal Srinath.