JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

LIVE: IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH - Battle of playoffs qualification on cards

In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after KXIP vs SRH toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here

Topics
IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab | Sunrisers Hyderabad

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle during KXIP vs RCB match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 15th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Both KXIP and SRH are on the same pedestal, with eight points each after 10 games, but the Hyderabad is a rung ahead in the eight-team standings, on the fifth spot by virtue of a better net run rate. SRH and KXIP playoffs chances. Photo: Sportzpics f
In today’s second match of the Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Stadium. Both KXIP and SRH are on the same pedestal, with eight points each after 10 games, but the Hyderabad is a rung ahead in the eight-team standings, on the fifth spot by virtue of a better net run rate.
SRH and KXIP playoffs chances.

CHECK KKR vs DC LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPATES HERE

And both the teams need to win their remaining four games to guarantee their place in the play-offs
 
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here 

KXIP vs SRH Live toss updates
 
The coin flip between SRH’s David Warner and KXIP’s KL Rahul will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as team batting first is not able to post big score and chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Morgan and Iyer choose to do after the toss.

KXIP vs SRH playing 11

Both the teams are unlikely to make any chances in their playing 11s.
 
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
 
IPL live score: KXIP vs SRH full scorecard
 
 
 
KXIP vs SRH live streaming

The KXIP vs SRH live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
Follow KXIP vs SRH live match updates here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh