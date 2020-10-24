LIVE: IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH - Battle of playoffs qualification on cards
In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after KXIP vs SRH toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Both KXIP and SRH are on the same pedestal, with eight points each after 10 games, but the Hyderabad is a rung ahead in the eight-team standings, on the fifth spot by virtue of a better net run rate. SRH and KXIP playoffs chances. Photo: Sportzpics f
SRH and KXIP playoffs chances.
And both the teams need to win their remaining four games to guarantee their place in the play-offs
KXIP vs SRH Live toss updates
The coin flip between SRH’s David Warner and KXIP’s KL Rahul will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as team batting first is not able to post big score and chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Morgan and Iyer choose to do after the toss.
KXIP vs SRH playing 11
Both the teams are unlikely to make any chances in their playing 11s.
