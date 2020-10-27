IPL 2020, Match 47: SRH vs DC live streaming, match and toss timing details

In match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (SRH) will take on (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.



DC will have a psychological advantage in the clash as SRH has not been a consistent side, despite having a top class batting order. On the other hand, a defeat in this fixture would almost rule out David Warner-led SRH's chances of making it to the playoffs.



On the other hand, Delhi is just a win away to seal its place in the playoffs. The Shreyas Iyer-led side wuold look to waste no time in doing so. It remains to be seen if Hyderabad can outplay Delhi in this high-stake game.

The SRH vs DC IPL match will be held on October 27, Tuesday.

The venue for vs match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Match 47 between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

The SRH vs DC live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

The SRH vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.