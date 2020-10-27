IPL 2020, Match 47: SRH vs DC live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
-
In match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
DC will have a psychological advantage in the clash as SRH has not been a consistent side, despite having a top class batting order. On the other hand, a defeat in this fixture would almost rule out David Warner-led SRH's chances of making it to the playoffs.
On the other hand, Delhi is just a win away to seal its place in the IPL 2020 playoffs. The Shreyas Iyer-led side wuold look to waste no time in doing so. It remains to be seen if Hyderabad can outplay Delhi in this high-stake game.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 47, SRH vs DC cricket match:
When will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL match take place?
The SRH vs DC IPL match will be held on October 27, Tuesday.
Where will the SRH vs DC IPL match be played?
The venue for SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the SRH vs DC IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 47 between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time SRH vs DC toss will take place?
The SRH vs DC live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the SRH vs DC IPL match live?
The SRH vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between SRH vs DC?
You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
