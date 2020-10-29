IPL 2020, Match 49: CSK vs KKR live streaming, match, toss timing details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, Match 21: KKR vs CSK live streaming, match, toss timing details
IPL 2020 Match 44: RCB vs CSK toss results, final playing 11, match details
IPL 2020, Match 41: CSK vs MI toss result, live streaming and match details
IPL 2020, Match 34: CSK vs DC toss result and live streaming details here
IPL 2020, Match 37: CSK vs RR live streaming, match and toss timing details
-
In match 49 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
KKR is desperately eyeying win in it remaining two matches to make it to the playoffs and it faces a stern competition from Kings XI Punjab. A loss in any of its remaining matches can kick the team out of the playoffs and the Eoin Morgan-led side must be wary of it.
Though it has more chances of winning against an unbalanced Chennai but Dhoni's team can create any upset since it has nothing to lose.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 49, CSK vs KKR cricket match:
When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match take place?
The CSK vs KKR IPL match will be held on October 29, Wednesday.
Where will the CSK vs KKR IPL match be played?
The venue for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the CSK vs KKR IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 49 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time CSK vs KKR toss will take place?
The CSK vs KKR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs KKR IPL match live?
The CSK vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between CSK vs KKR?
You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor