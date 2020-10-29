IPL 2020, Match 49: CSK vs KKR live streaming, match, toss timing details

In match 49 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), will take on (KKR) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.



KKR is desperately eyeying win in it remaining two matches to make it to the playoffs and it faces a stern competition from Kings XI Punjab. A loss in any of its remaining matches can kick the team out of the playoffs and the Eoin Morgan-led side must be wary of it.

Though it has more chances of winning against an unbalanced Chennai but Dhoni's team can create any upset since it has nothing to lose.



Match 49, CSK vs KKR cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The CSK vs KKR IPL match will be held on October 29, Wednesday.

Where will the CSK vs KKR IPL match be played?

The venue for vs match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the CSK vs KKR IPL match?

The Match 49 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time CSK vs KKR toss will take place?

The CSK vs KKR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs KKR IPL match live?

The CSK vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between CSK vs KKR?

You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.