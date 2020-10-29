IPL 2020, Match 49: CSK vs KKR playing 11 prediction, head to head details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: KKR vs CSK match predictions, playing 11, head to head details
IPL 2020: CSK vs RR playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
IPL 2020, Match 44: RCB vs CSK head to head and playing 11 prediction
IPL 2020, Match 41: CSK vs MI head to head and playing 11 predictions here
IPL 2020: KKR vs KXIP playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
-
In match 49 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
With MS Dhoni's CSK already out of the playoffs contention, it would look for a decent ending to its campaign after an underwheling overall performance during the league stage.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
In their previous outing, CSK played at par with its reputation, restricting RCB at a below par score and chasing it with 8 wickets to spare. It would look to continue with the same intensity as it faces KKR, who is still in the contention for the playoffs.
KKR has been hot and cold throughout the tournament with 12 points from 12 games so far. It would be desperate for a win as two points could make or marr its chances for the playoffs.Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
CSK vs KKR playing 11 prediction
Chennai Super Kings
Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir and Monu Kumar.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy.
IPL 2020, Match 49: CSK vs KKR Pitch report
In the last match at Dubai, we saw SRH score 219 runs while batting first, while Delhi perished in the second innings as the wicket was a bit sticky.
Although there is early help for pacers, it remains to be seen if they capitalise on it. Both skipper would look to bat first and put runs on the board with the pitch helping spinners at later stages.
CSK vs KKR head to head
Total matches: 22
CSK won: 13
KKR won: 8
No result: 0
CSK vs KKR Squads
Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor