IPL 2020, Match 49: CSK vs KKR playing 11 prediction, head to head details

In match 49 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), will take on (KKR) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

With MS Dhoni's CSK already out of the playoffs contention, it would look for a decent ending to its campaign after an underwheling overall performance during the league stage.



In their previous outing, CSK played at par with its reputation, restricting RCB at a below par score and chasing it with 8 wickets to spare. It would look to continue with the same intensity as it faces KKR, who is still in the contention for the playoffs.

KKR has been hot and cold throughout the tournament with 12 points from 12 games so far. It would be desperate for a win as two points could make or marr its chances for the playoffs.

CSK vs KKR playing 11 prediction

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, (C&WK), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir and Monu Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy.

IPL 2020, Match 49: CSK vs KKR Pitch report

In the last match at Dubai, we saw SRH score 219 runs while batting first, while Delhi perished in the second innings as the wicket was a bit sticky.

Although there is early help for pacers, it remains to be seen if they capitalise on it. Both skipper would look to bat first and put runs on the board with the pitch helping spinners at later stages.

CSK vs KKR head to head

Total matches: 22

CSK won: 13

KKR won: 8

No result: 0

CSK vs KKR Squads

Chennai Super Kings

(C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.