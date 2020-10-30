IPL 2020, Match 50: KXIP vs RR live streaming, match, toss timing details

-
In match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kings XI Punjab will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Check IPL playoffs qualification of both the teams
Riding on winning spree, KXIP would look to clinch two points from this match to get closer to the playoffs berth. On the other hand, Rajasthan would also look to ride on its luck to see if it can manage to make it to the playoffs, despite being a bit behind from KXIP and KKR.Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
Both teams have their batsmen and bowlers in good touch and it's set to be a close contest between the two, with so much at stake.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 50, KXIP vs RR cricket match:
When will the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match take place?
The KXIP vs RR IPL match will be held on October 30, Friday.
Where will the KXIP vs RR IPL match be played?
The venue for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match is Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi .
What will be the timings of the KXIP vs RR IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 50 between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time KXIP vs RR toss will take place?
The KXIP vs RR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the KXIP vs RR IPL match live?
The KXIP vs RR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between KXIP vs RR?
You can watch the live streaming of KXIP vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
