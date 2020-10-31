IPL 2020, Match 52: RCB vs SRH live streaming and toss timing details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, Match 10: RCB vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details
IPL 2020, Match 6: KXIP vs RCB toss prediction and live streaming details
IPL 2020, Match 33: RR vs RCB live streaming, match and toss timing details
IPL 2020 Match 44: RCB vs CSK toss results, final playing 11, match details
IPL 2020, Match 28: RCB vs KKR live streaming, match, toss timing details
-
In match 52 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
RCB is one win away from qualifying for the playoffs while SRH would look to win its remaining two matches to reach 14 points and let calculations decide its fate. The match is crucial for RCB as it has lost two consecutive matches and another loss could complicate the equation for the Virat Kohli-led side.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
SRH thrashed Delhi Capitals in its last outinga and the side would draw a lot of confidence from that victory as it faces another formidable opposition.
Check IPL playoffs qualification of both the teams
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 52, RCB vs SRH cricket match:
When will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL match take place?
The RCB vs SRH IPL match will be held on October 31, Saturday.
Where will the RCB vs SRH IPL match be played?
The venue for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the RCB vs SRH IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 52 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time RCB vs SRH toss will take place?
The RCB vs SRH live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs SRH IPL match live?
The RCB vs SRH IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between RCB vs SRH?
You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs SRH match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor