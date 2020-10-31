IPL 2020, Match 52: RCB vs SRH live streaming and toss timing details

In match 52 of the 2020 (IPL 2020), (RCB) will take on (SRH) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.



RCB is one win away from qualifying for the playoffs while SRH would look to win its remaining two matches to reach 14 points and let calculations decide its fate. The match is crucial for RCB as it has lost two consecutive matches and another loss could complicate the equation for the Virat Kohli-led side.

SRH thrashed Delhi Capitals in its last outinga and the side would draw a lot of confidence from that victory as it faces another formidable opposition.

Here’s all you need to know about Match 52, RCB vs SRH cricket match:

The RCB vs SRH IPL match will be held on October 31, Saturday.

Where will the RCB vs SRH IPL match be played?

The venue for RCB vs SRH match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the RCB vs SRH IPL match?

The Match 52 between vs will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time RCB vs SRH toss will take place?

The RCB vs SRH live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs SRH IPL match live?

The RCB vs SRH IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between RCB vs SRH?

You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs SRH match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.