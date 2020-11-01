IPL 2020, Match 54: KKR vs RR live streaming, playing 11, toss details

-
-
In match 54 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Both KKR and RR would look to win this crucial match as a win here with a good margin can give some hope to the teams looking to make it to the playoffs while a loss would ensure exit.
Both KKR and RR have been inconsistent but both have the ability to stun any good opposition on their good day.
With enough firepower in batting and bowling, these two would look to put their all int his do or die fixture.
KKR vs RR Playing 11 prediction
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins.
Rajasthan Royals
Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (WK), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi and Shreyas Gopal.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 54, KKR vs RR cricket match:
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match take place?
The KKR vs RR IPL match will be held on November 1, Sunday.
Where will the KKR vs RR IPL match be played?
The venue for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the KKR vs RR IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 54 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time KKR vs RR toss will take place?
The KKR vs RR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs RR IPL match live?
The KKR vs RR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between KKR vs RR?
You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
