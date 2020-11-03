IPL 2020, Match 56: SRH vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
-
In match 56 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
A win in Sharjah will take Sunrisers Hyderabad to the playoffs while a loss here means closing of the door.
The David Warner-led side has been hold and cold throught the tournament but have come back stronger in the later stages of the tournament.
The reverse fixture between the two sides saw the Mumbai Indians thrash the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. However, with do-or-die situation looming, SRH would give its all to defeat Mumbai and earn two crucial points.
SRH vs MI playing 11 prediction
Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan and T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians
Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma/Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (C) Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 56, SRH vs MI cricket match:
When will the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match take place?
The SRH vs MI IPL match will be held on November 3, Tuesday.
Where will the SRH vs MI IPL match be played?
The venue for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match is Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the SRH vs MI IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 56 between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time SRH vs MI toss will take place?
The SRH vs MI live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the SRH vs MI IPL match live?
The SRH vs MI IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between SRH vs MI?
You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs MI match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
