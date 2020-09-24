IPL 2020, Match 6: KXIP vs RCB toss prediction and live streaming details

After losing its first game after the controversial 'short run' umpiring decision, (KXIP) would would be desperate for a win as it faces Virat Kohli's (RCB) in match 6 of at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

KL Rahul-led KXIP would look to exploit RCB's bolwing line-up as Umesh Yadav has been leaking runs and Dale Steyn hasn't been able to strike early. Apart from that, RCB looks set with opener Devdutt Padikkal in prime form and on top of that AB de Villers has started firing from his first match.



Both Kohli and looked good on Monday and that adds more teeth in RCB's batting line-up.

KL Rahul, too, has less to worry with pacer Mohammed Shami and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi impressing with their skills in the first match. Not to forget Mayank Agarwal won't shy away from another assault on bowlers if he gets to set his feet early.

KXIP vs RCB toss prediction The dew has played big role in so far, particularly, in the second half of the game. So the team, who wins the toss, would like to bowl first. However, every team has been practising with wet ball so the decision might back fire if bowling first team failed to restrict the opposition at the chaseable target like it happened during KKR vs MI match.

