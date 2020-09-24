IPL 2020, Match 6: KXIP vs RCB toss prediction and live streaming details

-
After losing its first game after the controversial 'short run' umpiring decision, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would would be desperate for a win as it faces Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 6 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
KL Rahul-led KXIP would look to exploit RCB's bolwing line-up as Umesh Yadav has been leaking runs and Dale Steyn hasn't been able to strike early. Apart from that, RCB looks set with opener Devdutt Padikkal in prime form and on top of that AB de Villers has started firing from his first match.
Check Match 6 KXIP vs RCB playing 11 prediction and head to head stats here
Both Kohli and Aaron Finch looked good on Monday and that adds more teeth in RCB's batting line-up.
KL Rahul, too, has less to worry with pacer Mohammed Shami and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi impressing with their skills in the first match. Not to forget Mayank Agarwal won't shy away from another assault on bowlers if he gets to set his feet early.
Check IPL points table and team standings here
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 6, KXIP vs RCB cricket match:
When will the Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match take place?
The KXIP vs RCB IPL match will be held on September 24, Thursday.
Where will the KXIP vs RCB IPL match be played?
The venue for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the KXIP vs RCB IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 6 between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time KXIP vs RCB toss will take place?
The KXIP vs RCB live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the KXIP vs RCB IPL match live?
The KXIP vs RCB IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between KXIP vs RCB?
You can watch the live streaming of KXIP vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
