JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020, Match 7: CSK vs DC toss prediction and live streaming details
Business Standard

IPL 2020 Match 8, KKR vs SRH preview: Dinesh Karthik captaincy in focus

Much was expected from revamped KKR set-up but it seemed Karthik did not learn from his past mistakes and made some inexplicable decisions that led to its complete capitulation against Mumbai Indians

Topics
Kolkata Knight Riders | Mumbai Indians | IPL Champions

Press Trust of India  |  Abu Dhabi 

KKR vs MI, IPL 2020, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during KKR vs MI IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. Photo: PTI

In match Match 8 of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), skipper Dinesh Karthik's tactical nous will once again be put to test when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Much was expected from a revamped KKR set-up but it seemed Karthik did not learn from his past mistakes and made some inexplicable decisions that led to its complete capitulation against Mumbai Indians.

Check 2020 IPL latest news and live score updates from 7:30 pm onwards here

Russell's batting position in question again

Once again, the batting position of KKR's biggest hitter Andre Russell became the talking point in 49-run loss to Mumbai Indians.

The Jamaican, who was its highest run-getter last season with 510 runs from 249 deliveries and the tournament's highest strike rate of 204.81, was seen at No 6 but by then the task had become extremely difficult.

World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, who was roped in to bolster the wobbly middle order, also could not do much as the asking rate had shot past 13 by the time he came to bat at No 5.

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

Karthik's tactical blunders

In bowling too, there was a tactical blunder by holding back its ace spinner Sunil Narine till the last over of power play.

On a day, Kolkata's biggest buy Pat Cummins failed miserably, Narine was given a go only when his IPL 'bunny' Rohit Sharma was well set.

It really defied logic to see such a defensive strategy by a team now coached by Kiwi great Brendon Mccullum who is known for his aggressive mindset.

Sunrisers Hyderabad team news

Known to put up a balanced side on the park, Hyderabad lacked strength and experience in its middle-order, failing miserably against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Needing just 43 runs from last five overs, SRH lost its last seven wickets for 32 runs to lose the game by 10 runs.

If that was not enough, injury to its all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has compounded the misery.

Skipper David Warner, after being run out in an unfortunate manner at the non-striker's end, will be keen to get into the act, while it remains to be seen whether Kane Williamson has recovered from his injury to bolster the batting department.

SRH bowling has always been impressive and it seems the think tank may bring in Mohammed Nabi to bowl alongside his fellow mate Rashid Khan while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead the pace attack.

Here are th squads of both the teams:

KKR squad for IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik (captain & wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.

SRH squad for IPL 2020: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, September 25 2020. 15:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY