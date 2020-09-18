IPL 2020: MI vs CSK playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

-
-
The much-awaited 13th edition of Indian Premier league (IPL 2020) will kick start with a marquee clash on Saturday (September 19) between the most successful franchisees, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, Abu Dhabi. Being the most successful teams of world’s richest cricket league, MI vs CSK rivalry brings out a riveting contest from players of both the teams.
Last season, Mumbai Indians edged past Super Kings in the final by one run. This time around Rohit Sharma is gearing up for its fifth IPL title as captain of MI. A As the IPL 2020 gets shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to rising coronavirus caseload in India, it will be interesting to see how the playing 11 of both the teams will pan out.
A bio-bubble has been created by the respective IPL franchisees and fans are not allowed in the stadiums.
When and Where to watch CSK vs MI live streaming and match timings here
MI vs CSK playing 11 predictionCSK, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, would look to forget its horrible build up to the tournament and a win can change the off-field conversation. The team will be without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reason while Under-19 star Ruturaj Gaikwad will be unavailable for selection for MI vs CSK first game. He was tested positive for Covid-19 along with pacer Deepar Chahar and 11 members of CSK contingent. However, Chahar has recovered from Coronavirus infection and has joined CSK squad last week. Check 2020 IPL latest news and live score updates here
Mumbai Indians, who is regarded as a slow starter, would look to start its campaign on a high but miss the services of Sri Lanka veteran Lasith Malinga. Ahead of the IPL 2020 opener, head coach Mahela Jayewardene has clarified that South African wicket keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and captain Rohit Sharma will be the opener for Mumbai Indians. Check 2020 IPL full schedule here
MI vs CSK head to head stats:
- Total matches: 28
- MI won: 17
- CSK won: 11
IPL 2020, Match 1: Abu Dhabi pitch report
The Abu Dhabi pitch, traditionally, favour the spinners and a large ground dimensions given the spin bowlers a leverage to flight the bowl. Also, the pitches would be dry and slow, which is not fruitful for stroke players.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
Abu Dhabi weather forecast
Rain is going a problem for IPL 2020 as chances of rainfall is negligible in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Though the high and humid weather conditions would test the fitness of the players. The temperature is likely to hover around mid-30s.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Aditya Tare
|MI
|Retained
|0.20
|Anmolpreet Singh
|MI
|Retained
|0.80
|Anukul Roy
|MI
|Retained
|0.20
|Chris Lynn
|MI
|Bought
|2.00
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|MI
|Traded in
|0.75
|Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped)
|MI
|Bought
|0.20
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|Retained
|11.00
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|Retained
|6.20
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|Retained
|7.00
|Jayant Yadav
|MI
|Retained
|0.50
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|Retained
|5.40
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|Retained
|8.80
|James Pattinson
|MI
|Replaced Malinga
|1.00
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|MI
|Retained
|1.00
|Mohsin Khan (uncapped)
|MI
|Bought
|0.20
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|MI
|Bought
|8.00
|Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped)
|MI
|Bought
|0.20
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|Retained
|2.80
|Rahul Chahar
|MI
|Retained
|1.90
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|Retained
|15.00
|Saurabh Tiwary
|MI
|Bought
|0.50
|Sherfane Rutherford
|MI
|Traded in
|2.00
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|Retained
|3.20
|Trent Boult
|MI
|Traded in
|3.20
Full list of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2020 players along with their salaries:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought
|Price (Rs cr)
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|Retained
|15.00
|Suresh Raina (Withdrawn)
|CSK
|Retained
|11.00
|Kedar Jadhav
|CSK
|Retained
|7.80
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|Retained
|7.00
|Piyush Chawla
|CSK
|Bought
|6.75
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|Retained
|6.40
|Sam Curran
|CSK
|Bought
|5.50
|Karn Sharma
|CSK
|Retained
|5.00
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|Retained
|4.00
|Shardul Thakur
|CSK
|Retained
|2.60
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|Retained
|2.20
|Harbhajan Singh (Withdrawn)
|CSK
|Retained
|2.00
|Josh Hazlewood
|CSK
|Bought
|2.00
|Murli Vijay
|CSK
|Retained
|2.00
|Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|Retained
|1.60
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|Retained
|1.00
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|Retained
|0.80
|Lungi Ngidi
|CSK
|Retained
|0.50
|Mitchell Santner
|CSK
|Retained
|0.50
|K M Asif
|CSK
|Retained
|0.40
|Monu Kumar
|CSK
|Retained
|0.20
|Narayan Jagadeesan
|CSK
|Retained
|0.20
|R Sai Kishore (uncapped)
|CSK
|Bought
|0.20
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|Retained
|0.20