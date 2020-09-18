JUST IN
IPL 2020, Match 1: MI vs CSK live streaming, match and toss timing details
Business Standard

IPL 2020: MI vs CSK playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

Head to head, Mumbai Indians has an advantage as it won 17 out of 28 matches. The Abu Dhabi pitch for MI vs CSK match may to assist spinners. Check MI vs CSK playing 11 probables, other details here

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: PTI
Last season, Mumbai Indians edged past Super Kings in the final by one run and this time around Rohit Sharma would be gearing up for its fifth IPL title as captain of MI. File photo: PTI

The much-awaited 13th edition of Indian Premier league (IPL 2020) will kick start with a marquee clash on Saturday (September 19) between the most successful franchisees, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, Abu Dhabi. Being the most successful teams of world’s richest cricket league, MI vs CSK rivalry brings out a riveting contest from players of both the teams.

Last season, Mumbai Indians edged past Super Kings in the final by one run. This time around Rohit Sharma is gearing up for its fifth IPL title as captain of MI. A  As the IPL 2020 gets shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to rising coronavirus caseload in India, it will be interesting to see how the playing 11 of both the teams will pan out. 

A bio-bubble has been created by the respective IPL franchisees and fans are not allowed in the stadiums. 

When and Where to watch CSK vs MI live streaming and match timings here

MI vs CSK playing 11 prediction

CSK, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, would look to forget its horrible build up to the tournament and a win can change the off-field conversation. The team will be without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reason while Under-19 star Ruturaj Gaikwad will be unavailable for selection for MI vs CSK first game. He was tested positive for Covid-19 along with pacer Deepar Chahar and 11 members of CSK contingent. However, Chahar has recovered from Coronavirus infection and has joined CSK squad last week. 

CSK tentative playing 11: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur/ R Sai Kishore. 

Mumbai Indians, who is regarded as a slow starter, would look to start its campaign on a high but miss the services of Sri Lanka veteran Lasith Malinga. Ahead of the IPL 2020 opener, head coach Mahela Jayewardene has clarified that South African wicket keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and captain Rohit Sharma will be the opener for Mumbai Indians. 

MI tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan/ Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile/ Mitchell McLenaghan/ Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs CSK head to head stats: 
  • Total matches: 28
  • MI won: 17
  • CSK won: 11
 Head to head Mumbai Indians has an advantage as it won 17 out of 28 matches.
 
IPL 2020, Match 1: Abu Dhabi pitch report
 
The Abu Dhabi pitch, traditionally, favour the spinners and a large ground dimensions given the spin bowlers a leverage to flight the bowl. Also, the pitches would be dry and slow, which is not fruitful for stroke players.

Abu Dhabi weather forecast
 
Rain is going a problem for IPL 2020 as chances of rainfall is negligible in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Though the high and humid weather conditions would test the fitness of the players. The temperature is likely to hover around mid-30s.

MI vs CSK match prediction
 
In the IPL 2020 opener, Mumbai Indians will start as favourites as it has a very well balanced side. The only thing that may come hindrance for its win will be the spin bowling department, which lacks variations. Meanwhile, Raina and Harbhajan less CSK needs to find a right combination first. However, you never know what is going on in Dhoni’s head.

Here are the squads of both the teams:
 
Here is the full the squad of Mumbai Indians:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr)
Aditya Tare MI Retained 0.20
Anmolpreet Singh MI Retained 0.80
Anukul Roy MI Retained 0.20
Chris Lynn MI Bought 2.00
Dhawal Kulkarni MI Traded in 0.75
Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20
Hardik Pandya MI Retained 11.00
Ishan Kishan MI Retained 6.20
Jasprit Bumrah MI Retained 7.00
Jayant Yadav MI Retained 0.50
Kieron Pollard MI Retained 5.40
Krunal Pandya MI Retained 8.80
James Pattinson MI Replaced Malinga 1.00
Mitchell McClenaghan MI Retained 1.00
Mohsin Khan (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20
Nathan Coulter-Nile MI Bought 8.00
Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20
Quinton de Kock MI Retained 2.80
Rahul Chahar MI Retained 1.90
Rohit Sharma MI Retained 15.00
Saurabh Tiwary MI Bought 0.50
Sherfane Rutherford MI Traded in 2.00
Suryakumar Yadav MI Retained 3.20
Trent Boult MI Traded in 3.20
 

Full list of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2020 players along with their salaries:
 
Player Team Retained/bought Price (Rs cr)
MS Dhoni CSK Retained 15.00
Suresh Raina (Withdrawn) CSK Retained 11.00
Kedar Jadhav CSK Retained 7.80
Ravindra Jadeja CSK Retained 7.00
Piyush Chawla CSK Bought 6.75
Dwayne Bravo CSK Retained 6.40
Sam Curran CSK Bought 5.50
Karn Sharma CSK Retained 5.00
Shane Watson CSK Retained 4.00
Shardul Thakur CSK Retained 2.60
Ambati Rayudu CSK Retained 2.20
Harbhajan Singh (Withdrawn) CSK Retained 2.00
Josh Hazlewood CSK Bought 2.00
Murli Vijay CSK Retained 2.00
Faf du Plessis CSK Retained 1.60
Imran Tahir CSK Retained 1.00
Deepak Chahar CSK Retained 0.80
Lungi Ngidi CSK Retained 0.50
Mitchell Santner CSK Retained 0.50
K M Asif CSK Retained 0.40
Monu Kumar CSK Retained 0.20
Narayan Jagadeesan CSK Retained 0.20
R Sai Kishore (uncapped) CSK Bought 0.20
Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK Retained 0.20

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 17:53 IST

