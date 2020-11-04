IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: MI vs DC playing 11 prediction, head to head details

-
In the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. After giving rest to key players in the last few league stage matches, both the teams would field their best playing 11s.
MI vs DC previous meeting in IPL 2020
In the league stage, Delhi Capitals lost both its games against Mumbai Indians and it will be a tough challenge for Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi as Mumbai has been a consistent side and a formidable team, considering Delhi is still looking for some momentum after a string of losses at the later stage in the league matches.
In the head to head record, Mumbai Indians has a 14-12 advantage over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.
Delhi also has a poor record in the playoffs while Mumbai Indians have four IPL titles to its name, including last year's which it won defeating arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.
Mumbai would go into this contest as favourites whille Delhi will have to sweat it out as facing Mumbai would not be easy, considering their record and experience. However, IPL 2020 has seen a lot of unexpected events, hence Delhi can draw some confidence from that.
Moreover, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane are in prime form, if they get early momentum, Delhi can put up or chase any big score. Meawhile, the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will strengthen the MI playing 11 after the duo was rested for Mumbai's last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.
MI vs DC playing 11 prediction
MI tentative playing 11: Quinton de Kock(WK), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
DC tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw,Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada
IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: MI vs DC Pitch report
The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium helps pacers in the initial overs with some swing and spinners too get into the picture in the middle overs. Dew is likely to play its part hence both the skippers would look to win the toss and chase.
Anything between 160-180 would be an ideal score on the ground.
Squads:
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams
