IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH playing 11 predictions and head to head details

In match 52 of the 2020 (IPL 2020), (RCB) will take on (SRH) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.



RCB has all but made it to the playoffs despite a good tournament otherwise, the Virat Kohli-led side lost two consecutive matches and another loss could complicate its equation.

RCB also dropped Aaron Finch in its last outing and included Josh Phillippe, the move, however, did not reap desired results for the side. It would have to get its act together as the time is slipping away.



SRH, on the other hand, couldn't find a balanced combination throughout the league stage and are now on the verge of exit but win in both its remaining matches could still work in its favour considering KXIP, KKR are also sailing in the same boat.

A lot is at stake for both the sides at Sharjah.

RCB vs SRH playing 11 prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Phillippe, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma

IPL 2020, Match 52: RCB vs SRH Pitch report

The wicket has slowed down over time with the bowlers now ruling the roost. But if batsmen act quickly, things could turn otherwise, considering the boundaries are slow.

It looks likely a run fest at Sharjah is we look at the batting strength of both the sides.

RCB vs SRH head to head

Total matches: 20

RCB won: 7

SRH won: 8

No result: 1

RCB vs SRH Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh