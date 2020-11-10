IPL 2020 road to final: Delhi Capitals' journey to maiden IPL final

(DC) on Sunday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 on the back of performances by its batsmen and bowlers who took wicket at regular intervals. Delhi will play its maiden IPL final on Tuesday (November 10).

Delhi will now face four-time Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi was among the best performers in the league stage but it lost the momentum later into the tournament. However, it bounced back in time to defeat Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in its last league match to make it to the playoffs.

Delhi may have lack of experience but the side has shown its mettle in big matches so far. Delhi's bowlers have always shown consistency with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje leading the attack, however, its batting has not been consistent.

If Delhi's batsmen have a good day, it would create trouble for Mumbai. As it prepares for the penultimate clash of IPL 2020, here's a look at Delhi's journey in the tournament so far.



Match 1: Won against Kings XI Punjab in super over

Delhi started its campaign on a high as the side defeated KXIP in a super over thriller. Batting first, Delhi posted 157/8 in 20 overs with Stoinis slamming a quickfire fifty and KXIP levelled the score. However, Kagiso Rabada restricted KCIP to 2/2 in super over which Delhi chased easily.



Match 2: Won by 44 runs against Chennai

Delhi had a fine start with Shaw slamming 64 and Dhawan's quickfire 35, later Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, too, chipped in. In reply, Rabada and Nortje broke the back of Chennai's batting line-up, sharing 5 wickets among them.

Match 3: Lost to Hyderabad



A setback came after a good start for Delhi as it lost to SRH by 15 runs. Hyderabad scored 162/4 in 20 overs but Delhi could just manage 147/7.



Match 4: Won by 18 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)



Delhi bounced back after loss to SRH, it went on to defeat KKR in its next fixture with the side putting up a massive score of 228/4 in 20 overs at Sharjah with Shaw scoring 66 and Shreyas scoring 88 off just 38 balls. Later, Nortje, Rabada and Harshal kept KKR in check.

Match 5: Won by 59 runs against Bangalore

Delhi put up another massive score on the board with 196/4 in 20 overs in Dubai. Shaw scored 42 while Stoinis slammed 53 off just 26 balls. In reply, RCB scored 137/9 in 20 overs as Rabada picked 4 wickets and Nortje and Axar scalping two each.

Match 6: Won by 46 runs against Rajasthan



At Sharjah, Delhi scored 184/8 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) with Hetmyer and Stoinis playing crucial knocks in the middle. In reply, RR were all out for 138 Rabada, Ashwin and Stoinis broke the back of its batting line up.

Match 7: Lost to Mumbai Indians

Delhi's winning spree again came to an abrupt end as Mumbai defeated it by 5 wickets in Abu Dhabi. Delhi scored 162/4 in 20 overs but Mumbai chased the target with two balls to spare.

Match 8: Won by 13 runs against Rajasthan

Delhi scored 161/7 in Dubai with Dhawan and Shreyas slamming a fifty each. Rajasthan managed 148/8 as Tushar Deshpande and Nortje managed to restrict the side from scoring with wickets at regular intervals.

Match 9: Won by 5 wickets against Chennai

Delhi continued its good run as it defeated Chennai in its next clash. Chennai posted 179/4 in 20 overs which Delhi chased easily as Dhawan slammed his maiden IPL century.

Match 10: Lost to Punjab

Delhi's good run came to and as it lost to Punjab in Dubai. Delh scored 164/5 in 20 overs with Dhawan slamming his second consecutive century in IPL. Punjab chased the target 19 overs.

Match 11: Lost to Kolkata

Kolkata put up a massive total of 194/6 in 20 overs with Nitish Rana slamming 81 runs. Rabada, Nortje and Stoinis picked two wickets each. In reply, Delhi was all out for 135 runs.

Match 12: Lost to Hyderabad

Delhi's losing spree continued as it lost to Hyderabad in its next clash. SRH slammed a 219/2 in 20 overs with Warner, Saha and Manish slamming Delhi bowlers all over the ground. Delhi was all out for 131 in reply.

Match 13: Lost to Mumbai

Mumbai thrashed Delhi and with this loss, Delhi lost its secure place in the points table. Delhi could just manage 110/9 in 20 overs with Mumbai chasing the target in just 14.2 overs.

Match 14: Won by 6 wickets against Bangalore



Losing this match would have escalated troubles for Delhi but it bounced back just in time to defeat RCB and seal its place for the playoffs. Delhi restricted RCB to 152/7 in 20 overs. In reply, it chased down the target easily as Dhawan and Rahane put up a crucial 105-run second-wicket partnership.



Match 15: Lost to Mumbai in Qualifier 1

The qualifier 1 proved a blunder for Delhi as Mumbai went on to score 200/5 in 20 overs. Delhi had the worst start of the tournament as it lost three batsmen with putting a single run on the scoreboard. Bumrah and Boult continued the assault and Delhi could hardly manage to remain in the game. Delhi scored 143/8 in 20 overs and this took Mumbai in the finals while Delhi had to play one more match to stay in the title's contention.

Match 16: Won by 17 runs against Hyderabad in Qualifier 2

Delhi cruised to a fine start with Stoinis and Dhawan charging from ball one with Shimron Hetmyer playing a good knock in the middle, taking the side to 189/3 in 20 overs. Hyderabad had a slow start and the side lost the top order early that escalated its troubles. Rabada picked four wickets while Stoinis picked three to help Delhi win the Qualifier 2 to reach its maiden IPL final.