IPL 2020 road to final: Delhi Capitals' journey to maiden IPL final

Delhi was among the best performers in the league stage but it lost the momentum later into the tournament. However, it bounced back in time to defeat Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in its last league match to make it to the playoffs.
Match 1: Won against Kings XI Punjab in super over
Match 2: Won by 44 runs against Chennai
A setback came after a good start for Delhi as it lost to SRH by 15 runs. Hyderabad scored 162/4 in 20 overs but Delhi could just manage 147/7.
Match 4: Won by 18 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Delhi bounced back after loss to SRH, it went on to defeat KKR in its next fixture with the side putting up a massive score of 228/4 in 20 overs at Sharjah with Shaw scoring 66 and Shreyas scoring 88 off just 38 balls. Later, Nortje, Rabada and Harshal kept KKR in check.
At Sharjah, Delhi scored 184/8 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) with Hetmyer and Stoinis playing crucial knocks in the middle. In reply, RR were all out for 138 Rabada, Ashwin and Stoinis broke the back of its batting line up.
Losing this match would have escalated troubles for Delhi but it bounced back just in time to defeat RCB and seal its place for the playoffs. Delhi restricted RCB to 152/7 in 20 overs. In reply, it chased down the target easily as Dhawan and Rahane put up a crucial 105-run second-wicket partnership.
Match 15: Lost to Mumbai in Qualifier 1
