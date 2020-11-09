IPL 2020: Rahul holds Orange cap; Rabada pips Bumrah to hold purple cap

-
Kings XI Punjab’s captain KL Rahul is Indian Premier League's top batsman, though it's Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals that will clash in the finals of IPL 2020 grand on Tuesday (November 10). Rahul continues to hold the orange cap with 670 runs in 14 matches while DC’s Shikhar Dhawan is the only batsman other than KXIP’s captain to cross the 600-run mark this season.
MI's road for 2020 IPL final
Dhawan will be eyeing to snatch the orange cap from Rahul by scoring 68 runs in the MI vs DC IPL final. Dhawan has accumulated 603 runs in 16 matches this season at an average of 46.38 and a strike rate of 145.65, including two hundreds and four fifties. Dhawan is followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner and Ishan Kishan.
MI vs DC final playing 11 prediction and head to head
IPL 2020 top batsman: Orange cap winner
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|KL Rahul
|14
|14
|2
|670
|132*
|55.83
|518
|129.34
|1
|5
|58
|23
|2
|Shikhar Dhawan
|16
|16
|3
|603
|106*
|46.38
|414
|145.65
|2
|4
|64
|12
|3
|David Warner
|16
|16
|2
|548
|85*
|39.14
|407
|134.64
|0
|4
|52
|14
|4
|Ishan Kishan
|13
|12
|3
|483
|99
|53.66
|335
|144.17
|0
|4
|33
|29
|5
|Quinton de Kock
|15
|15
|2
|483
|78*
|37.15
|346
|139.59
|0
|4
|43
|21
In the list of top bowlers in IPL 2020, there is a stiff fight between MI’s Jasprit Bumrah and DC’s Kagiso Rabada. The Delhi Capitals’ pacer has been leading the bowlers chart for most of the tournament. But after his wicketless performance in Qualifier 1, Rabada conceded the purple cap to Bumrah. However, the Delhi spearhead win the cap after stupendous performance in the qualifier.
Now it will be interesting to see who will win the purple cap this season given both the pacers are going to lock horns against each other in IPL 2020 grand finale.
IPL 2020 top bowler: Purple cap winner
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|16
|16
|62.4
|516
|29
|4 for 24
|17.79
|8.23
|12.96
|2
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
|14
|14
|56
|376
|27
|4 for 14
|13.92
|6.71
|12.44
|2
|0
|3
|Trent Boult
|14
|14
|53.2
|427
|22
|4 for 18
|19.4
|8
|14.54
|1
|0
|4
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|15
|15
|57.1
|405
|21
|4 for 18
|19.28
|7.08
|16.33
|0
|0
|5
|Rashid Khan
|16
|16
|64
|344
|20
|4 for 7
|17.2
|5.37
|19.2
|0
|0
All-time leading run-scorer in Indian Premier League history
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL history with 5878 runs at an average of 38.16 and a strike rate of 130.73, including 5 centuries and 39 fifties. Kohli is followed by Suresh Raina, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|192
|184
|30
|5878
|113
|38.16
|4,496
|130.73
|5
|39
|503
|201
|2
|Suresh Raina
|193
|189
|28
|5368
|100*
|33.34
|3,914
|137.14
|1
|38
|493
|194
|3
|David Warner
|142
|142
|19
|5254
|126
|42.71
|3,712
|141.54
|4
|48
|510
|195
|4
|Shikhar Dhawan
|175
|174
|24
|5182
|106*
|34.54
|4,083
|126.91
|2
|41
|588
|108
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|199
|194
|28
|5162
|109*
|31.09
|3,953
|130.58
|1
|38
|453
|209
All-time leading wicket-taken in Indian Premier League history
Mumbai Indians’ and veteran Sri Lankan player Lasith Malinga tops the chart of all-time leading wicket taken in Indian Premier League with 170 wickets in 122 matches with an economy rate of 7.14. Malinga is followed by spinner Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla.
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Lasith Malinga
|122
|122
|471.1
|3,366
|170
|5 for 13
|19.8
|7.14
|16.62
|6
|1
|2
|Amit Mishra
|150
|150
|526.5
|3,871
|160
|5 for 17
|24.19
|7.34
|19.75
|3
|1
|3
|Piyush Chawla
|164
|163
|541.4
|4,263
|156
|4 for 17
|27.32
|7.87
|20.83
|2
|0
|4
|Dwayne Bravo
|140
|137
|452
|3,797
|153
|4 for 22
|24.81
|8.4
|17.72
|2
|0
|5
|Harbhajan Singh
|160
|157
|562.2
|3,967
|150
|5 for 18
|26.44
|7.05
|22.49
|1
|1
