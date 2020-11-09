IPL 2020: Rahul holds Orange cap; Rabada pips Bumrah to hold purple cap

Kings XI Punjab’s captain is Indian Premier League's top batsman, though it's (MI) and that will clash in the finals of grand on Tuesday (November 10). Rahul continues to hold the orange cap with 670 runs in 14 matches while DC’s is the only batsman other than KXIP’s captain to cross the 600-run mark this season.

Dhawan will be eyeing to snatch the orange cap from Rahul by scoring 68 runs in the MI vs DC IPL final. Dhawan has accumulated 603 runs in 16 matches this season at an average of 46.38 and a strike rate of 145.65, including two hundreds and four fifties. Dhawan is followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner and Ishan Kishan.

top batsman: Orange cap winner





POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 KL Rahul 14 14 2 670 132* 55.83 518 129.34 1 5 58 23 2 Shikhar Dhawan 16 16 3 603 106* 46.38 414 145.65 2 4 64 12 3 David Warner 16 16 2 548 85* 39.14 407 134.64 0 4 52 14 4 Ishan Kishan 13 12 3 483 99 53.66 335 144.17 0 4 33 29 5 Quinton de Kock 15 15 2 483 78* 37.15 346 139.59 0 4 43 21

In the list of top bowlers in IPL 2020, there is a stiff fight between MI’s and DC’s The Delhi Capitals’ pacer has been leading the bowlers chart for most of the tournament. But after his wicketless performance in Qualifier 1, Rabada conceded the purple cap to Bumrah. However, the Delhi spearhead win the cap after stupendous performance in the qualifier.

Now it will be interesting to see who will win the purple cap this season given both the pacers are going to lock horns against each other in grand finale.

IPL 2020 top bowler: Purple cap winner





POS PLAYER Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Kagiso Rabada 16 16 62.4 516 29 4 for 24 17.79 8.23 12.96 2 0 2 Jasprit Bumrah 14 14 56 376 27 4 for 14 13.92 6.71 12.44 2 0 3 Trent Boult 14 14 53.2 427 22 4 for 18 19.4 8 14.54 1 0 4 Yuzvendra Chahal 15 15 57.1 405 21 4 for 18 19.28 7.08 16.33 0 0 5 Rashid Khan 16 16 64 344 20 4 for 7 17.2 5.37 19.2 0 0

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL history with 5878 runs at an average of 38.16 and a strike rate of 130.73, including 5 centuries and 39 fifties. Kohli is followed by Suresh Raina, David Warner, and Rohit Sharma.

POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 192 184 30 5878 113 38.16 4,496 130.73 5 39 503 201 2 Suresh Raina 193 189 28 5368 100* 33.34 3,914 137.14 1 38 493 194 3 David Warner 142 142 19 5254 126 42.71 3,712 141.54 4 48 510 195 4 Shikhar Dhawan 175 174 24 5182 106* 34.54 4,083 126.91 2 41 588 108 5 Rohit Sharma 199 194 28 5162 109* 31.09 3,953 130.58 1 38 453 209

Mumbai Indians’ and veteran Sri Lankan player Lasith Malinga tops the chart of all-time leading wicket taken in with 170 wickets in 122 matches with an economy rate of 7.14. Malinga is followed by spinner Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla.