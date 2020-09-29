IPL 2020: RR vs KKR playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head details

JUST IN
No one can, no one should try to play like MS Dhoni: Sanju Samson
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually favours batsmen but bowlers get hel as well.

In Match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals will be coming into the match with a win over Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, both were high scoring matches.

In match against Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals staged a record run chase as Rahul Tewatia played an outstanding knock which included five sixes in one over of Sheldon Cottrell. 

Kolkata Knight Riders started its campaign with a defeat against Mumbai Indians. However, a mature knock by Shubman Gill and a fine performance from Eoin Morgan helped Kolkata Knight Riders chase down a small total against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals would look to continue the winning march, while KKR would look for some stability in the team. It looks like changes in the playing 11 are unlikely for both sides.

In the head-to-head record, both teams have won ten games each in the IPL so far. 

IPL 2020, Match 12: RR vs KKR Playing 11 prediction

 

RR tentative playing 11: Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Ankit Rajpoot
 
KKR tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins
IPL 2020, Match 12: RR vs KKR Pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually favours batsmen but bowlers get hel as well. Spinners could hold the key in Dubai, especially in the middle overs. Chasing would be ideal due to dew factor.

RR vs KKR head-to-head

Total matches: 20

No result: 0

Here are the squads of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

First Published: Tue, September 29 2020. 21:16 IST

