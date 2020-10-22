IPL 2020: RR vs SRH playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

-
-
In match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
If SRH loses this match, it will get tough for them to remain in the playoffs contention while a victory for RR means moving closer to the playoffs.
David Warner-led SRH suffered a heartbreaking defeat against KKR in the super over in their previous outing while RR got the better of Chennai Super kings with Jos Buttler taking the team home with a splendid half century.
SRH has been tweaking its top order constantly which hasn't given much result to the side. If the same continues then it would be in for some trouble.
Besides, changes look unlikely on both sides.
RR vs SRH playing 11 prediction
RR tentative playing 11: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
SRH tentative playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi
IPL 2020, Match 40: RR vs SRH Pitch report
Dubai International Cricket Stadium saw an intense fight between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday and after that, KXIP went on to defeat Delhi Capitals at the same venue on Tuesday.
Slight movement was seen when Shami bowled but the pitch didn't hold up the ball, something that was expected during spin bowling. The pitch might get slower as the match progresses and 170-180 seems like a good total.
RR vs SRH head to head
Total matches: 12
RR won: 6
SRH won: 6
No result: 0
RR vs SRH Squads
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh
