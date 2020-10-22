LIVE: IPL 2020, SRH vs RR - Hyderabad looks to strengthen playoff chances

In today’s match of the 2020 (IPL 2020), (SRH) will take on (KKR) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Time is running out for both Hyderabad and Rajasthan for the playoffs qualification given the fag end of approaching.

However, the chances of both the teams for playoffs have improved after Royal Challengers slaughtered Kolkata Knight Riders, place at 4th position on points table, yesterday by 8 wickets.

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

SRH vs RR Live toss updates

The coin flip between SRH’s David Warner and RR’s Steve Smith will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as team batting first is not able to post in excess of 170 runs. So, it will be interesting to see whether Warner and Smith will do what at the toss.

SRH vs RR playing 11

may make some changes in its playing 11 given its bowling was not par in previous match.

Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here



IPL live score: SRH vs RR full scorecard







SRH vs RR live streaming

The SRH vs RR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Follow SRH vs RR live match updates here



