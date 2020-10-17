IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

-
-
In match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.
Despite Eoin Mogran taking over as the skipper, KKR continued its dismal form as it come to this fixture oin the back of two consecutive losses.
Morgan may look to tweak KKR playing 11 as the side looks to return to winning ways.
SunRisers are sailing in the same ship. The consistency seems to slip away just as the side looks set.

After losing their previous two fixtures in the competition, SRH may see some changes here and there.
After losing their previous two fixtures in the competition, SRH may see some changes here and there.
With both teams eyeing a playoffs spot, this should be an interesting contest on Sunday afternoon.
SRH vs KKR playing 11 prediction
Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy.
IPL 2020, Match 35: SRH vs KKR Pitch report
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is likely to favour bowlers in early stages of the match with spinners coming into the picture in the middle overs.
Batting first looks an ideal decision considering the afternoon heat and the pitch may slow down by second innings.
SRH vs KKR head to head
Total matches: 18
SRH won: 7
KKR won: 11
No result: 0
SRH vs KKR Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders
Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi
