IPL 2020 live score, SRH vs KXIP: Battle of top heavy teams today at Dubai
At the SRH vs KXIP toss, Warner would look to bat first given he is an only captain who won a match at Dubai batting first. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad | Kings XI Punjab
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
If Sunrisers Hyderabad wins today’s match, it will move 4th position on IPL 2020 points table. File Photo: @IPL
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
SRH vs KXIP live toss updates: The coin flip between Hyderabad’s David Warner and Punjab’s KL Rahul will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss. In the nine matches played so far at Dubai Stadium, teams have opted to field seven times but lost each of the matches. In fact, David Warner is an only captain who opted to bat and won a game in Dubai.
Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
SRH vs KXIP playing 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad is likely to field same playing from previous match. However, it may replace Siddharth Kaul with Khaleel Ahmed given the formers poor show in previous match. KXIP, on the other, would look to bring in Mujeeb ur Rahman in its playing 11 aftre 10-wicket drubbing from Chennai Super Kings in its previous match.
IPL live score: SRH vs KXIP full scorecard
Hyderabad vs Punjab live streaming details
The KXIP vs SRH live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow SRH vs KXIP live match updates here
