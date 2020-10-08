JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020 live score, SRH vs KXIP: Battle of top heavy teams today at Dubai

At the SRH vs KXIP toss, Warner would look to bat first given he is an only captain who won a match at Dubai batting first. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

Topics
IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad | Kings XI Punjab

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Photo: IPL Twitter
If Sunrisers Hyderabad wins today’s match, it will move 4th position on IPL 2020 points table. File Photo: @IPL
In today’s match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) locks horn with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International cricket stadium. Both SRH and KXIP are top heavy batting team and the onus to take the team over the line lies on bowler, middle and lower order. If Sunrisers Hyderabad wins today’s match, it will move 4th position on IPL 2020 points table.
 
 Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
 
SRH vs KXIP live toss updates: The coin flip between Hyderabad’s David Warner and Punjab’s KL Rahul will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss. In the nine matches played so far at Dubai Stadium, teams have opted to field seven times but lost each of the matches. In fact, David Warner is an only captain who opted to bat and won a game in Dubai.

Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here

SRH vs KXIP playing 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad is likely to field same playing from previous match. However, it may replace Siddharth Kaul with Khaleel Ahmed given the formers poor show in previous match. KXIP, on the other, would look to bring in Mujeeb ur Rahman in its playing 11 aftre 10-wicket drubbing from Chennai Super Kings in its previous match.
 
IPL live score: SRH vs KXIP full scorecard
 
 
 
Hyderabad vs Punjab live streaming details
 
The KXIP vs SRH live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
Follow SRH vs KXIP live match updates here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh