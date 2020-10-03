IPL 2020: SRH vs MI playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details





Check KKR vs DC live score, toss and match updates here In match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (MI) will take on (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This will be the second afternoon match (3:30 pm IST start) of





Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

boasts an explosive batting line-up that complements its affective death bowling, and in Sharjah, both would help the team in facing which has just found some rhytm.

To add to SRH's worry, doubts remain over lead seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's participation in the match. He picked up an injury on Friday night and was unable to complete his final over in the game against Chennai Super Kings.





Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here In he misses Sunday's clash, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma or Siddharth Kaul will have to fill the void but an opponent like may be too much at this stage.

Mumbai Indians are unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination as skipper is back in business and now the middle order -- Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard is firing too.

SRH will also take a lot of confidence from their seven-run win over CSK, where all their youngsters delivered after the big guns failed to fire.



SRH Would expect skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey to deliver at Sharjah where defending a decent total, which SRH specialises in, may not be an option as the ground has only seen big scoring matches so far.

MI vs SRH playing 11 prediction MI playing 11: (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah SRH playing 11: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma/Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan

IPL 2020, Match 17: MI vs SRH Pitch report

Sharjah has small boundaries so we may expect a high-scoring match between MI and SRH. The flat wicket would favour batsmen and doesn't have much to offers to bowlers. The top order of both Mumbai Indians and would look to make the most of powerplay restrictions.

MI vs SRH head-to-head

Total matches: 14 MI won: 7 SRH won: 7 No result: 0

Mumbai Indians squad

(C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh