IPL 2020 stats: Record 33 sixes hit in CSK vs RR clash in Sharjah

A total of 33 sixes were hit during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash between and which the Steve Smith-led side won at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

This was the same number of sixes hit during an IPL match between and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018.

On Tuesday, Sanju Samson led the sixes chart with nine maximums, followed by Steve Smith (4), Jofra Archer (4), Shane Watson (4), Faf du Plessis (7), Sam Curran (2) and MS Dhoni (3).

Coming to the match, Samson's blistering 32-ball 74 at No.3, fast bowler Jofra Archer's fireworks with the bat -- he carted four consecutive sixes in the last over -- and leggie Rahul Tewatia's three-wicket burst helped to a comfortable 16-run win over

Along with Samson, Smith - who opened the batting - scored 69 runs as posted a monstrous 217-run target for the Chennai Super Kings. The three-time champions finished with 200 for six wickets in 20 overs, despite a late surge from Faf du Plessis, who hammered a 37-ball 72.

While CSK will next face Delhi Capitals on Friday, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

--IANS

aak/in

