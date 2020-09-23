IPL 2020 stats: Record 33 sixes hit in CSK vs RR clash in Sharjah

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Under-strength Rajasthan Royals hope to upset in-form CSK
'Want to try different things': Dhoni on batting lower down the order
IPL 2020: Looking to put on 'good show' against CSK, says Steve Smith
14-day quarantine didn't help, says Dhoni on lack of batting time
IPL 2020 prediction: Champions Mumbai Indians is bookies top favourite
-
A total of 33 sixes were hit during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals which the Steve Smith-led side won at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
This was the same number of sixes hit during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018.
On Tuesday, Sanju Samson led the sixes chart with nine maximums, followed by Steve Smith (4), Jofra Archer (4), Shane Watson (4), Faf du Plessis (7), Sam Curran (2) and MS Dhoni (3).
Coming to the match, Samson's blistering 32-ball 74 at No.3, fast bowler Jofra Archer's fireworks with the bat -- he carted four consecutive sixes in the last over -- and leggie Rahul Tewatia's three-wicket burst helped Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings.
Along with Samson, Smith - who opened the batting - scored 69 runs as Rajasthan Royals posted a monstrous 217-run target for the Chennai Super Kings. The three-time champions finished with 200 for six wickets in 20 overs, despite a late surge from Faf du Plessis, who hammered a 37-ball 72.
While CSK will next face Delhi Capitals on Friday, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.
--IANS
aak/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor