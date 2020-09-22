Best young batsman in India: Gambhir hails Sanju Samson's ferocious knock

-
ALSO READ
Learning to control my emotions while batting, like Dhoni: Sanju Samson
Preview: CSK a contender for IPL 2020 playoffs despite Raina's absence
IPL 2020: Under-strength Rajasthan Royals hope to upset in-form CSK
IPL 2020: Gambhir believes players won't be afraid of coronavirus cases
IPL 2020: Have never seen him more focused, says Samson's childhood coach
-
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir hailed the "best young batsman in India" Sanju Samson for his ferocious knock against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.
Put in to bat, Rajasthan Royals had a worst possible start with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal back in the hut in the third over.
However, Samson had other plans as he smashed his fifty off just 19 deliveries. The wicket-keeper batsman whacked CSK's spinners out of the park. His blistering knock of 74 runs off 32 balls was studded with nine glorious sixes. Lungi Ngidi ended Samson's knock in the 12th over.
Gambhir said that Samson is not only the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but also the best young batsman in India.
"Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?," Gambhir tweeted.
A final over cameo by Jofra Archer enabled Rajasthan Royals to post a mammoth total of 216 runs in their allotted 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings.
Archer smashed four sixes in the final over of CSK as Lungi Ngidi went for 30 runs in the 20th over. For CSK, Sam Curran took three while Deepak Chahar, Ngidi, and Piyush Chawla scalped one wicket each.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor