IPL 2020 to be held in UAE, governing council to discuss future action

The 13th edition of the (IPL) will be played in the UAE, the IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Tuesday.

The edition was slated to commence from March 29 this year but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

" which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel told ANI.

He also said that the Board of Cricket in Control for India (BCCI) has applied for government permission and further course of action will be discussed in IPL governing council meeting.

"In IPL GC will discuss the further course of action," said Patel.

Earlier on Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The T20 World Cup was slated to be played in October-November in Australia this year.