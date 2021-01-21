IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of retained and released players of RCB

released 10 players ahead of the 14th season of the (IPL 2021) auction. South African all-rounder Chris Morris and Australia's limited overs captain are among five overseas players released RCB.

Bangalore released India all-rounder Shivam Dube, Sri Lanka fast bowler Isuru Udana and England all-rounder among others. Veteran South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn had opted out of the IPL earlier in the year and has been included in the list of players released.

Among those retained are opener Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 473 runs last season, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, and Mohammed Siraj, all of whom (Padikkal too) impressed in whites during India's Test series win in Australia. Captain along with stalwarts and Yuzvendra Chahal have also been retained.

All you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore’s list of released and retained players, remaining purse here:

Number of players: 14

Number of Overseas players: 5

Total money spent: Rs 49.10 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 35.90 cr

Available slot: 11

Overseas slot: 3

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan DeshpandeDaniel Sams, Harshal PatelGurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.