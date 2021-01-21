IPL 2021 auction: Mumbai Indians' full list of retained, released players

Defending champions has released Sri Lankan pacer and Indian Premier League's highest wicket-taker, Lasith Malinga, ahead of the IPL 2020 players’ auction.

Malinga has played 122 IPL matches and has 170 wickets to his credit, the highest in the cash-rich league, clocking the best bowling figures of 5/13.

MI has released seven players including Malinga, Kiwi quick Mitchell McClenaghan, Australians and James Pattinson, Guyanese Sherfane Rutherford, uncapped leg-spinner Prince Balwant Rai and fast bowler Digvijay Deshmukh from the team.

In the IPL 2020, had roped in Australian speedster James Pattinson as a replacement for Malinga, who had expressed his unavailability owing to personal reasons.

MI also decided to retain the core of the team, including skipper Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, star pacers and Trent Boult, and all-rounders Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

The five-time champions now have 18 players in their squad, with seven spots open which can be filled in the mini-auction, tentatively scheduled for February 11, 2021.

All you need to know about Mumbai Indians’ list of released and retained players, remaining purse here:

Number of players: 18

18 Number of Overseas players: 4

4 Total money spent: Rs 69.65 cr

Rs 69.65 cr Salary cap available: Rs 15.35 cr

Rs 15.35 cr Available slot: 8

8 Overseas slot: 2

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan.

Released players list: Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.