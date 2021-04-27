IPL 2021: Check CSK vs SRH playing 11 and head to head records here

In Match 23 of Indian Premier League, (CSK) would look to continue its winning run, when the MS Dhoni-led side takes on (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on April 28. CSK has gloriously revived its campaign after losing the opening match. Now, Chennai is on a four-match winning run and will hope that the new venue -- Feroze Shah Kotla ground -- also favours its style of play. Meanwhile, SRH is expected to make some changes its playing 11 after losing its previous game in super over. Moeen Ali, who missed the previous match, might get back to CSK playing 11 if he manages to pass the fitness Test.

CSK vs SRH playing 11 prediction



Bhuvneshwar Kumar may return to playing 11 after missing the previous game due to a niggle. If Moeen Ali fails to pass the fitness test, then Dhoni might retain the playing 11 of the previous match.

CSK playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

SRH playing 11 probables: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddhartha Kaul.

CSK vs SRH head to head record



Overall: 14

CSK won: 10

SRH won: 4

No result: 0

POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Faf du Plessis 5 5 2 214 95* 71.3 154 139 0 2 21 8 2 Moeen Ali 4 4 0 133 46 33.3 87 152.9 0 0 14 7 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad 5 5 0 117 64 23.4 104 112.5 0 1 12 5 4 Suresh Raina 5 4 0 104 54 26 78 133.3 0 1 6 8 5 Ravindra Jadeja 5 4 3 102 62* 102 53 192.5 0 1 8 6

POS PLAYER Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Deepak Chahar 5 5 17 135 8 4 for 13 16.9 7.94 13 2 0 2 Ravindra Jadeja 5 5 18 109 5 3 for 13 21.8 6.05 22 0 0 3 Sam Curran 5 5 17 153 5 2 for 24 30.6 9 20 0 0 4 Moeen Ali 4 3 9 57 4 3 for 7 14.3 6.33 14 0 0 5 Shardul Thakur 5 5 18 167 4 2 for 53 41.8 9.36 27 0 0

POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Jonny Bairstow 5 5 1 211 63* 52.8 149 141.6 0 2 15 14 2 David Warner 5 5 0 136 54 27.2 120 113.3 0 1 12 4 3 Manish Pandey 3 3 1 101 61* 50.5 90 112.2 0 1 4 5 4 Kane Williamson 2 2 2 82 66* - 70 117.1 0 1 8 0 5 Vijay Shankar 5 4 0 50 28 12.5 44 113.6 0 0 0 3

POS PLAYER Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Rashid Khan 5 5 20 112 6 2 for 18 18.7 5.6 20 0 0 2 Khaleel Ahmed 3 3 12 87 4 3 for 21 21.8 7.25 18 0 0 3 Jason Holder 1 1 4 30 3 3 for 30 10 7.5 8 0 0 4 Siddarth Kaul 2 2 7.4 58 3 2 for 31 19.3 7.56 15 0 0 5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 4 15 136 3 1 for 16 45.3 9.06 30 0 0

223192132139Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.