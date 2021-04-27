IPL 2021: Check CSK vs SRH playing 11 and head to head records here

-
In Match 23 of Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would look to continue its winning run, when the MS Dhoni-led side takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on April 28. CSK has gloriously revived its IPL 2021 campaign after losing the opening match. Now, Chennai is on a four-match winning run and will hope that the new venue -- Feroze Shah Kotla ground -- also favours its style of play. Meanwhile, SRH is expected to make some changes its playing 11 after losing its previous game in super over. Moeen Ali, who missed the previous match, might get back to CSK playing 11 if he manages to pass the fitness Test.
CSK vs SRH playing 11 prediction
Bhuvneshwar Kumar may return to Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 after missing the previous game due to a niggle. If Moeen Ali fails to pass the fitness test, then Dhoni might retain the playing 11 of the previous match.
CSK playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.
SRH playing 11 probables: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddhartha Kaul.
CSK vs SRH head to head record
- Overall: 14
- CSK won: 10
- SRH won: 4
- No result: 0
SRH highest score vs CSK: 192
CSK lowest score vs SRH: 132
SRH lowest score vs CSK: 139
CSK top five batsmen
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Faf du Plessis
|5
|5
|2
|214
|95*
|71.3
|154
|139
|0
|2
|21
|8
|2
|Moeen Ali
|4
|4
|0
|133
|46
|33.3
|87
|152.9
|0
|0
|14
|7
|3
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|5
|5
|0
|117
|64
|23.4
|104
|112.5
|0
|1
|12
|5
|4
|Suresh Raina
|5
|4
|0
|104
|54
|26
|78
|133.3
|0
|1
|6
|8
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|5
|4
|3
|102
|62*
|102
|53
|192.5
|0
|1
|8
|6
CSK top five bowlers
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Deepak Chahar
|5
|5
|17
|135
|8
|4 for 13
|16.9
|7.94
|13
|2
|0
|2
|Ravindra Jadeja
|5
|5
|18
|109
|5
|3 for 13
|21.8
|6.05
|22
|0
|0
|3
|Sam Curran
|5
|5
|17
|153
|5
|2 for 24
|30.6
|9
|20
|0
|0
|4
|Moeen Ali
|4
|3
|9
|57
|4
|3 for 7
|14.3
|6.33
|14
|0
|0
|5
|Shardul Thakur
|5
|5
|18
|167
|4
|2 for 53
|41.8
|9.36
|27
|0
|0
SRH top five batsmen
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Jonny Bairstow
|5
|5
|1
|211
|63*
|52.8
|149
|141.6
|0
|2
|15
|14
|2
|David Warner
|5
|5
|0
|136
|54
|27.2
|120
|113.3
|0
|1
|12
|4
|3
|Manish Pandey
|3
|3
|1
|101
|61*
|50.5
|90
|112.2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Kane Williamson
|2
|2
|2
|82
|66*
|-
|70
|117.1
|0
|1
|8
|0
|5
|Vijay Shankar
|5
|4
|0
|50
|28
|12.5
|44
|113.6
|0
|0
|0
|3
SRH top five bowlers
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Rashid Khan
|5
|5
|20
|112
|6
|2 for 18
|18.7
|5.6
|20
|0
|0
|2
|Khaleel Ahmed
|3
|3
|12
|87
|4
|3 for 21
|21.8
|7.25
|18
|0
|0
|3
|Jason Holder
|1
|1
|4
|30
|3
|3 for 30
|10
|7.5
|8
|0
|0
|4
|Siddarth Kaul
|2
|2
|7.4
|58
|3
|2 for 31
|19.3
|7.56
|15
|0
|0
|5
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4
|4
|15
|136
|3
|1 for 16
|45.3
|9.06
|30
|0
|0
Squads of both the teams:
Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.
