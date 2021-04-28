- 100,000 portable oxygen concentrators to be procured from PM-CARES Fund
IPL 2021 live, CSK vs SRH: Chennai on the prowl to continue its winning run
The live toss for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL match will take place at 7:00 pm IST today. Check CSK vs SRH live playing 11 and toss updates here
Topics
IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings | IPL Champions
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
David Warner and MS Dhoni would look to bat first on a sluggish New Delhi wicket. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
So far in the marquee tournament, CSK has won four out of five matches, while SRH has won only one out of the five matches.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
CSK vs SRH playing 11
Both the teams will have to make changes in their playing 11s after some key players pulled out of IPL 2021 due to rising Covid-19 cases in India.
CSK vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between MS Dhoni and David Warner will take place at 7 pm IST.
CSK vs SRH: IPL 2021 live scorecard
CSK vs SRH Live streaming and telecast details
The CSK vs SRH match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs SRH match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and CSK vs SRH match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
