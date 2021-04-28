JUST IN
IPL 2021 live, CSK vs SRH: Chennai on the prowl to continue its winning run

The live toss for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL match will take place at 7:00 pm IST today. Check CSK vs SRH live playing 11 and toss updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

David Warner, MS Dhoni, CSK vs SRH
David Warner and MS Dhoni would look to bat first on a sluggish New Delhi wicket. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
In Match 23 of Indian Premier League 2021, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to continue its winning run, when the M S Dhoni-led side takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, New Delhi today. This will be the first match at the national capital, which has lately been witnessing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases.
 
So far in the marquee tournament, CSK has won four out of five matches, while SRH has won only one out of the five matches.
 
2021 IPL points table and team rankings

2021 IPL latest news 
 
CSK vs SRH playing 11
 
Both the teams will have to make changes in their playing 11s after some key players pulled out of IPL 2021 due to rising Covid-19 cases in India.
 
CSK vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between MS Dhoni and David Warner will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
CSK vs SRH: IPL 2021 live scorecard
 
 
CSK vs SRH Live streaming and telecast details
 
The CSK vs SRH match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs SRH match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for IPL live score and CSK vs SRH match updates…

