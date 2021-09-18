IPL 2021: CSK vs MI playing 11, live toss time and head to head record

-
-
The much-awaited second leg of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is set to begin on Sunday with a high-octane clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Dubai International Stadium. During the first leg of IPL 2021, MI had defeated CSK in a high-scoring match, where the defending champions Mumbai chased down the target of 219 and won the match by six wickets.
MI vs CSK playing 11 prediction
Mumbai would field its best possible playing 11 as it would look to make a winning start in the second leg. The defending champions did not have the best start to IPL 2021 as their batsmen failed to score runs on a sluggish Chepauk wicket.
MI playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton De Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
CSK playing 11 (probables): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
MI vs CSK head to head stats
Mumbai Indians has an advantage in head-to-head stats as the five-time IPL champion won 19 out of 31 matches against three-time IPL winner CSK.
- Total matches played: 31
- CSK won:12
- MI won: 19
- CSK highest score vs MI: 218
- MI highest score vs CSK: 219
- CSK lowest score vs MI: 79
- MI lowest score vs CSK: 141
Know about Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the MI vs CK IPL 2021 match be played?
The MI vs CSK match is scheduled to take place on September 19, Sunday.
Where will MI vs CSK match will be played?
The venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.
What will be the match timings for the T20 match between CSK and MI?
The IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the MI vs CSK IPL match live toss take place?
The MI vs CSK live toss between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs CSK IPL 2021 match live in India?
The MI vs CSK will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the MI vs CSK IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of MI vs CSK IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Squad of both the teams:
CSK squad: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lungi Ngidi, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, K Gowtam, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Jagadeesan N, KM Asif, R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Verma
MI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar
