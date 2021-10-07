JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2021 » News

IPL 2021, KKR vs RR LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between Morgan, Samson at 7 pm IST

Check IPL 2021 Rajasthan vs Kolkata LIVE updates, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss, playing 11 updates here

Topics
Kolkata Knight Riders | Rajasthan Royals | IPL 2021

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Eoin Morgan, Sanju Samson
Eoin Morgan, Sanju Samson. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time winners, will aim for a convincing win over Rajasthan Royals in their last round-robin game today to keep their IPL play-offs hopes alive.
 
KKR is presently in fourth place in the table, slightly above of defending champions Mumbai Indians on net run rate, with 12 points from 13 games.
 
MI too have 12 points from 13 games and still have a match to play against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.
 
If both KKR and MI win their last matches, then it will boil down to net run rate and that's where the Eoin Morgan-led side (0.294) would have an edge as it currently enjoys a positive run rate compared to the Mumbai outfit (-0.048).

2021 IPL points table and team rankings

2021 IPL latest news 
 
KKR had a mixed bag in the second leg of the tournament so far, winning four and losing two games.

KKR vs RR playing 11
 
RR tentative playing 11: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh/Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
 
KKR tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell/Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

2021 IPL playoffs and final schedule

KKR vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sanju Samson and Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
KKR vs RR live scorecard
 
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
 
KKR vs RR Live streaming and telecast details
 
The KKR vs RR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs PBKS match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for IPL live score and KKR vs RR match updates…

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh