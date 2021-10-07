- NCLT adjourns hearing on Zee-Invesco matter to Oct 8
IPL 2021, KKR vs RR LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between Morgan, Samson at 7 pm IST
KKR is presently in fourth place in the table, slightly above of defending champions Mumbai Indians on net run rate, with 12 points from 13 games.
MI too have 12 points from 13 games and still have a match to play against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.
If both KKR and MI win their last matches, then it will boil down to net run rate and that's where the Eoin Morgan-led side (0.294) would have an edge as it currently enjoys a positive run rate compared to the Mumbai outfit (-0.048).
KKR had a mixed bag in the second leg of the tournament so far, winning four and losing two games.
RR tentative playing 11: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh/Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
KKR tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell/Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.
KKR vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sanju Samson and Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST.
The KKR vs RR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs PBKS match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
