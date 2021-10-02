JUST IN
IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live score: Will it be a virtual exit for Rajasthan?

Check today's IPL match live score, scorecard, ball by ball commentary and highlights of match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals

CSK, Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
In Match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

MS Dhoni's CSK have already qualified for the playoffs but RR is way far from the magic number. Their chances for playoffs are slim as they only have 8 points so far with just three matches left. 

CSK vs RR playing 11 Probables

RR playing 11

Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone/David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag/Shivam Dube/Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris/Oshane Thomas, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

CSK playing 11

Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood/Sam Curran.

RR vs CSK Live streaming and telecast details

The RR vs CSK match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming RR vs CSK match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.

