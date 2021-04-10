IPL 2021 Match 3: SRH vs KKR preview, playing 11 prediction, head to head

In the third match of 2021 (IPL 2021), David Warner-led (SRH) will take on Eoin Morgan-led (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.

On paper, looks solid with a fine balance between a strong batting line-up paired with some all-rounders and a fiery bowling attack.

The mix of power hitters in David Warner, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder along with batsmen who set the pace of the innings such as Wriddhiman Saha and Kane Williamson could help SRH tackle any bowling attack. Besides, they have Rashid Khan and Kedar Jadhav who can do some hitting lower down the order.

The bowling unit looks sharp with Bhivneswar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Sandeep Sharma leading the pace attack and some help from all-rounder Jason Holder in the middle overs.

On the other hand, would look to build up from where they left off in IPL 2020. The Eoin Morgan-led side had a shaky start in IPL 2020 but they bounced back, albeit a little late. Nonetheless, KKR would look for a fresh start and get its combination right.

Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik are the key batters for the side but they would expect Sunil Narine to find his form right from the start.

The bowling attack constitues Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, and Pawan Negi. The same bowling attack proved too tough for opposition in IPL 2020 and KKR would expect the same show from its bowlers.

SRH woould go into the match as favourites but KKr holds equal chances of winning at Wankhede.



SRH playing 11 prediction: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma KKR playing 11 prediction: Tim Seifert, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Pawan Negi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

vs head-to-head Matches Played: 19 MI Won: 7 RCB Won: 12 Tied: 0

Match 3, SRH vs KKR Live streaming details The SRH vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad for IPL 2021:

David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad for IPL 2021:

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Karun Nair, Eoin Morgan (F), Nitish Rana, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Tim Seifert (F), Dinesh Karthik, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell (F), Shakib Al Hasan (F), Ben Cutting (F), Venkatesh Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine (F), Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Vaibhav Arora, Pat Cummins (F), Lockie Ferguson (F), Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti