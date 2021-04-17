IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Match-9 live score: Sunrisers searching for first win
Check IPL 2021, MI vs SRH LIVE updates, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians live score
IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad | IPL Champions
IPL 2021, MI vs SRH LIVE updates: After successive losses in their first two matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their third game, while desperately looking for a win.
MI, meanwhile, have won one of the two matches they have played so far. All eyes have been on Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson, who did not feature in either of the first two matches for SRH. On Friday, the New Zealand skipper tweeted that he is on way to regaining full fitness and should get fit within a week.
"The recovery is going really well -- it's been focused to get pain-free as quickly as possible. And we are certainly tracking really nicely and hoping to be fit and ready within a week," said Williamson on Twitter and added that he will be upto 'full fitness' very soon.
SRH batsmen have made a hash of things thus far, especially in their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which they lost from a position of strength while chasing a modest target.
With MI boasting of bowlers like Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, SRH will need a batsman who can bat long and ensure that others play around him. However, SRH playing Williamson without full fitness could be a gamble ahead of a long IPL season and New Zealand's Test series as well as the World Test Championship final in England.
Captain and opener David Warner's battle with Boult may well decide the course of the match.
