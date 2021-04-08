IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians players list, full schedule, squad, more

Rohit Sharma-led will enter the 2021 (IPL 2021) to yet again defend the title. The five-time champions will take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener on April 9, Friday.

In the last edition of IPL, maintained its dominance and clinched yet another IPL title by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

Mumbai has one of the most balanced and dominant sides in the tournament with a good mix of impact players and experienced ones.

For batting, right from skipper to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, they have a fiery attack with Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan in the middle.

Besides, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya provide stability down the order.

Not just batting, Mumbai also has a fiery bowling attack with Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah supported by Nathan Coulter-Nile. They also have Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya who can pick wickets here and there. The addition of Piyush Chawla is likely to offer the side with more spin options.

squad for IPL 2021

(Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians retained players: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL auction

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 5 crore), Adam Milne (Rs 3.2 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs 2.4 crore), James Neesham (Rs 50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (Rs 20 lakh), Marco Jansen (Rs 20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (20 lakh)

Mumbai Indians complete schedule for IPL 2021

