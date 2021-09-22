IPL 2021: Check MI vs KKR playing 11, live toss time, head-to-head score

will take on in the second phase of 14th edition of (IPL 2021) on Thursday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Mumbai Indians, who lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous clash, will be looking to return to winning ways as they face an upbeat Kolkata Knight Riders, who defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous match. Both sides would look to clinch crucial points with a win.



vs playing 11 prediction playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR head to head stats Total matches played: 28 MI won: 22 KKR won: 6

Know about Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight riders (KKR) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

When will the MI vs KKR match be played?

The MI vs KKR match is scheduled on September 23, Thursday.

Where will MI vs KKR match will be played?

The venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight riders T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

What will be the match timings for the T20 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight riders?

The IPL match between the MI vs KKR will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the MI vs KKR IPL match live toss take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight riders live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs KKR match live in India?

The MI vs KKR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the MI vs KKR match in India?

The live streaming of MI vs KKR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.