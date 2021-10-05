IPL 2021: RR vs MI playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

-
In Match 51 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Mumbai Indians (MI) would look to keep its playoffs hopes alive, when Rohit Sharma-led side takes on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sharjah Cricket Ground today. Rajasthan Royals is coming into today’s match after a spectacular victory over Chennai Super Kings and likely to keep the same playing 11. Meanwhile, Mumbai might bring some changes in its bowling department and bring Rahul Chahar back in the playing 11 given the sluggish nature of Sharjah’s wicket.
RR vs MI playing 11
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/ Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probables): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh/Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
RR vs MI head-to-head
- Total matches played: 24
- MI won: 12
- RR won: 11
- No result: 1
- MI highest score vs RR: 212
- RR highest score vs MI: 208
- MI lowest score vs RR: 92
- RR lowest score vs MI: 103
Know about Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the RR vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?
The RR vs MI match is scheduled to take place on October 5, Tuesday.
Where will RR vs MI match will be played?
The venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians T20 match is Sharjah cricket ground.
What will be the match timings for today’s IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan and Mumbai?
The IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the RR vs MI IPL match live toss take place?
The RR vs MI live toss between Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the RR vs MI IPL 2021 match live in India?
The RR vs MI will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the RR vs MI IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of RR vs MI IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.
