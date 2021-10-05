IPL 2021: RR vs MI playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

In Match 51 of 14th edition of (IPL 2021) (MI) would look to keep its playoffs hopes alive, when Rohit Sharma-led side takes on (RR) at Sharjah Cricket Ground today. is coming into today’s match after a spectacular victory over Chennai Super Kings and likely to keep the same playing 11. Meanwhile, Mumbai might bring some changes in its bowling department and bring Rahul Chahar back in the playing 11 given the sluggish nature of Sharjah’s wicket.

2021 IPL points table and team rankings



2021 IPL latest news



RR vs MI playing 11



playing 11 (probables): (c), (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/ Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah,

playing 11 (probables): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh/Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

RR vs MI head-to-head

Total matches played: 24

MI won: 12

RR won: 11

No result: 1

MI highest score vs RR: 212

RR highest score vs MI: 208

MI lowest score vs RR: 92

RR lowest score vs MI: 103

Know about Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The RR vs MI match is scheduled to take place on October 5, Tuesday.

Where will RR vs MI match will be played?



The venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians T20 match is Sharjah cricket ground.

What will be the match timings for today’s match between Rajasthan and Mumbai?



The IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the RR vs MI IPL match live toss take place?



The RR vs MI live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the RR vs MI match live in India?



The RR vs MI will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the RR vs MI IPL 2021 match in India?



The live streaming of RR vs MI IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



Rajasthan Royals Squad: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.