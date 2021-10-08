IPL 2021: SRH vs MI playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

In Match 55 of 14th edition of (IPL 2021), (SRH) will lock horns with (MI) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. SRH would look to give chances to youngsters while is likely to retain its playing 11 from previous match.

MI vs SRH playing 11

MI vs SRH head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 17

SRH won: 8

MI won: 9

SRH highest score vs MI: 178

MI highest score vs SRH: 208

SRH lowest score vs MI: 96

MI lowest score vs SRH: 87

Know about (SRH) vs (MI) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

Where will SRH vs MI match will be played?



The venue for the vs Mumbai Indians T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What will be the match timings for today’s match between Hyderabad and Mumbai?



The IPL match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the SRH vs MI IPL match live toss take place?



The SRH vs MI live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the SRH vs MI match live in India?



The SRH vs MI will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Gold 2, Star Sports 3 will provide the commentary in. The other TV channels that will broadcast MI vs SRH match are Star Maa Gold, Star Vijay Super, Star Suvarna Plus and Star Gold Select (SD+HD).

How to live stream the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match in India?



The live streaming of SRH vs MI IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, David Warner, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Adam Milne, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Lynn, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.