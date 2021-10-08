IPL 2021: SRH vs MI playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

-
-
In Match 55 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. SRH would look to give chances to youngsters while Mumbai Indians is likely to retain its playing 11 from previous match.
MI vs SRH playing 11
SRH playing 11 (probables): ason Roy/David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik
MI playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
MI vs SRH head-to-head stats:
- Total matches played: 17
- SRH won: 8
- MI won: 9
- SRH highest score vs MI: 178
- MI highest score vs SRH: 208
- SRH lowest score vs MI: 96
- MI lowest score vs SRH: 87
Know about Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?
The SRH vs MI match is scheduled to take place on October 8, Friday.
Where will SRH vs MI match will be played?
The venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What will be the match timings for today’s IPL 2021 match between Hyderabad and Mumbai?
The IPL match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the SRH vs MI IPL match live toss take place?
The SRH vs MI live toss between Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match live in India?
The SRH vs MI will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Gold 2, Star Sports 3 will provide the commentary in. The other TV channels that will broadcast MI vs SRH match are Star Maa Gold, Star Vijay Super, Star Suvarna Plus and Star Gold Select (SD+HD).
How to live stream the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of SRH vs MI IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, David Warner, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Adam Milne, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Lynn, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.
