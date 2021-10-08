IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians

The defending champions (MI) would be chasing an improbable chance of playoffs qualification, when it will play its last league this season against (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. After Kolkata Knight Riders’ big win over last night, MI’s chances for playoffs has diminished comprehensively.

In order to qualify for the playoffs, needs to first win today’s game and that too with a huge margin.

For MI, the best scenario is tied fourth with KKR, which can happen if they win their last game against SRH. But that would almost certainly mean KKR are through given their much higher NRR.

Here's how tough it is for the defending champions to catch up with KKR's NRR. If MI were to bat first and score 220 against SRH and then bowl them out for 50 (which would beat the record margin of 146 for all IPL seasons), that still wouldn't be enough. Similarly, if they were to bowl out SRH for 50 and then chase it down in three overs, that wouldn't be enough either.

KKR's win means PBKS and RR can no longer make the playoffs. RR will finish 7th and PBKS can at best finish tied fifth. The race boils down to KKR and MI, one already on 14 points and the other with a possibility of getting there.

is assured of finishing at number 1 with no ties even if Rishabh Pant-led side lose its last game against RCB.

CSK can be either second by themselves (if RCB lose to DC) or in a tie with RCB. But even in a tie, its vastly superior net run rate would see them finish second.

RCB can tie with CSK by beating DC, but that will almost certainly not be enough to make the top two



The bottom-line: DC and CSK will almost certainly face off to enter the finals directly in the knock-out stage. Almost as surely, RCB will take on KKR in the first eliminator.

Date Knockout phase Matches Timings (IST) Venue 10-10-2021 Qualifier 1 vs TBC 7:30 PM Dubai International Stadium 11-10-2021 Eliminator TBC vs TBC 7:30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium 13-10-2021 Qualifier 2 Losing team in Qualifier 1 vs Winning team in Eliminator 7:30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium 15-10-2021 FINAL Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Dubai International Stadium

