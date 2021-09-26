IPL 2021, SRH vs RR, playing 11, toss time and-head-to-head stats

-
In Match 40 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.
Although SRH is virtually out of contention, Rajasthan would look to up their game in a rucial clash
SRH is placed at the bottom of the table, having lost eight of its nine games so far. Meanwhile, RR is ranked a spot above in seventh, having won four of its nine matches.
SRH has a strong bowling attack but its batting line up is letting the team down, onus will be on Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, David Warner among others.
Head-to-head
The two sides have clashed on 14 occasions, with both winning seven each. Of the three games in the UAE, RR leads 2-1.
Probable XI
SRH: Kane Williamson (c), Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadish Suchith and Basil Thampi.
RR: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya.
When will the SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match be played?
The SRH vs RR match is scheduled to take place on September 27, Monday.
Where will SRH vs RR match will be played?
The venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals T20 match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the match timings for the T20 match between SRH vs RR?
The IPL match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the SRH vs RR IPL match live toss take place?
The SRH vs RR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match live in India?
The SRH vs RR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of SRH vs RR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
