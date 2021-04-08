IPL 2021 SunRisers Hyderabad players list, squad, schedule, more

(SRH) is one of the most consistent sides in the IPL and yet they have not been able to clinch the IPL title in the previous four editions of the tournament despite making it to the playoffs.

It somehow loses the plot in the middle which costs the side heavily during the later stages of the tournament.

In IPL 2020 as well, the David Warner-led side managed to control the damage but finished in the playoffs after a defeat against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

With the best in business on its side, including David Warner, Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Rashid Khan, SRH would look to get things straight right from the start as they start their 2021 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 11.

To add more power, SRH also included Kedar Jadhav, J Suchith, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in its squad during the IPL mini-auction held in February. It remains to be seen how they deploy the new recruits, considering it already has a solid side and there is little space for experiment.

full squad for IPL 2021

(c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Players retained

David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder and Abdul Samad

Players released

Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj

Players picked in IPL Auction 2021

Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, J Suchith



