IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Live Updates: Hooda-Rahul stabilise Lucknow, reach 73/1

DC vs LSG Live Updates: Catch all the action from the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as Delhi look to enter top four in the points table
Topics
Indian Premier League | Delhi Capitals | Lucknow Super Giants
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant during DC vs LSG Live Updates, IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
DC vs LSG Live Updates
Delhi Capitals, fresh from the victory against Kolkata Knight Riders will look to continue the momentum when they face the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 1st, 2022. The Super Giants themselves would be looking to get one more win and stretch themselves towards the Playoffs qualification further as they have garnered back to back wins as well.
DC vs LSG Toss Result
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss against Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and decided t bat first as it is a day game.
DC Playing 11
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
LSG Playing 11
Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
DC vs LSG Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between DC vs LSG too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
DC vs LSG Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 03:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 07:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 33 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Delhi vs Lucknow match will see players battling the heatwave.
DC vs LSG Live Streaming Details
The DC vs LSG match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Delhi and Lucknow can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
DC vs LSG Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
