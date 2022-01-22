IPL 2022 to start in last week of March, auction on Feb 12-13: Jay Shah

-
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday said that the the 15th season of the Indian Premier League will start in the last week of March and will run until May end.
"I am delighted to confirm that a majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India," said Shah.
"The BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – in India. I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India," added Shah.
He said that BCCI has not compromised on the health and safety of its stakeholders in the past and that it will concurrently work on Plan B since Covid situation, with new variants, remains fluid. "Mega IPLAuction will take place on Feb 12-13 and we'll lock in venues before that," said Shah.
Earlier on Saturday, PTI reported that all the 10 IPL owners want India as the host country for the 2022 IPL, with Mumbai and Pune being the two preferred cities.
Their second choice is the United Arab Emirates where the IPL has been organised thrice while the final option is South Africa where the mega event was held back in 2009. However, the UAE and South Africa will only come into the picture if the Covid situation in India worsens, reported PTI.
"Today's meeting was primarily about owners trying to put forth their suggestions on the issue of their preferred venues. Most of the owners want the IPL to be held in India if all goes well and we are past the peak of third COVID-19 wave," a senior BCCI source told PTI.
"Mumbai has three grounds and we have the Pune ground which is more on the highway rather than Pune city. Doing it at Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai) and Gahunje Stadium. So there won't be any air travel and there could be bubble in one city without bubble to bubble transfer," added the official.
The second option is the UAE where they have had strict bio-bubbles and both editions were successfully held.
"South Africa is the last option but as of now, we aren't even thinking of it as an option. It's the last resort. As far as entry of crowd is concerned, a call can't be readily taken. It will be taken closer to the tournament," the source added.
