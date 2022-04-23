IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Live Updates: Gujarat win Powerplay, score 47-1 in 06
KKR vs GT Live Score Updates: Catch Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium. Asked to bat first, GT are 47-1 in 06 overs
Hardik Pandya ready for KKR vs GT clash in IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders have been off the mark for quite some time now and they really need a victory to bounce back into the race of the Playoffs. They have so far only three wins out of their seven games and could not afford to lose one more else, they would have to win four out of their last six to get back in the reckoning for Playoffs.
But they face one of the top teams this season, the Gujarat Titans, who have only lost once and won a cracker of a game without the presence of their captain Hardik Pandya against the Chennai Super Kings. The match begins at 03:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Toss Result
It has happened finally that a captain winning the toss, has finally chosen to bat first as Hardik Pandya of the Gujarat Titans won the toss ad decided to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium against Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR vs GT Changes in Playing 11
The Gujarat Titans made one change as Hardik Pandya was fit and instead of dropping an extra bowler, they dropped Vijay Shankar and kept Yash Dyal in the side. So Now Gujarat have five fast bowlers and a spinner and a Rahul Tewatia as bowling options.
The Kolkata Knight Riders brought in three changes in their playing 11 as Aaron Finch was injured. To replace him they got in Sam Billings and they have got Rinku Singh to replace Sheldon Jackson who wasn’t able to get going with the bat. And finally, Pat Cummins was dropped to get in Tim Southee.
KKR Playing 11
Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
GT Playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
KKR vs GT Live Streaming Details
The KKR vs GT match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This match between Kolkata and Gujarat can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
