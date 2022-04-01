IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming: Pitch report and weather forecast

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 KKR vs RR playing 11: Ferguson replaces Southee in Kolkata line-up
IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Preview: Test of pedigree between Shreyas and Jadeja
IPL 2021 KKR vs PBKS highlights: Punjab steals a win in last-over thriller
IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Preview: Rabada, Odean Smith hold the key for Punjab
IPL 2021 RCB vs PBKS playing 11: Punjab makes three changes in its line-up
-
Punjab Kings will aim for back to back wins when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders who themselves are coming back from a loss against RCB in a tightly contested game. The KKR vs PBKS match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Kolkata and Punjab can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between KKR and PBKS would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 01, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings clash Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between LSG and CSK can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
KKR vs PBKS Pitch Report
The dew that was present in the last match between CSK and LSG at the Brabourne Stadium was just huge. Wankhede is not far away and similar sort of conditions are expected there too hence, even though there is some early swing available for fast bowlers and KKR have shown how lethal they are with swing early on from Southee and Umesh Yadav, the team batting second will have way more advantage as compared to the one batting first.
KKR vs PBKS Mumbai Weather Report
Humidity returns once again as the caravan moves to Wankhede in Mumbai. The humidity is predicted to range between 66-87% during the match hours of 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm IST. A lot of dew is expected and the temperature would remain in the late 20s. A captain winning the toss would look to field first without any doubt.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor