IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Preview: Rabada, Odean Smith hold the key for Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling unit has been phenomenal so far in the two games that the team has played, as they have not let the opposition run away with the target even after scoring only 128 runs with the bat in the last game and restricting CSK under 140 in their first game. Now their next challenge would be against big-hitting who beat RCB in their first game by chasing 206. It would be a perfect match up of bowling and batting and would be great to see who gets the upper hand.

The on the other hand would be boosted by the availability of Kagiso Rabada in the Playing 11 and would look to arrest the shortcomings in the bowling department which led to them leaking more than 200 runs in the first match. Raj Angad Bawa, the all-rounder was not bowled in the first match and thus he alongside Odean Smith and Liam Livingstone could be used to get in 5-6 overs to give the four main bowlers some breathing space and time to plan and attack accordingly.

KKR vs PBKS Pitch Report

The dew that was present in the last match between CSK and LSG at the Brabourne Stadium was just huge. Wankhede is not far away and similar sort of conditions are expected there too hence, even though there is some early swing available for fast bowlers and KKR have shown how lethal they are with swing early on from Southee and Umesh Yadav, the team batting second will have way more advantage as compared to the one batting first.

KKR vs PBKS Mumbai Weather Report

Humidity returns once again as the caravan moves to Wankhede in Mumbai. The humidity is predicted to range between 66-87% during the match hours of 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm IST. A lot of dew is expected and the temperature would remain in the late 20s. A captain winning the toss would look to field first without any doubt.

KKR vs PBKS Team News

Kagiso Rabada is back for . Thus Punjab would most likely play Rabada in place of Harpreet Brar the left-arm spinner as Liam Livingstone and Odeanb Smith alongside Raj Bawa could together complete the quote of four overs and if need be can also compensate 1-2 overs if one of the four main bowlers in Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma and Rahul Chahar goes for many runs.

Pat Cummins is yet to arrive for . They would look to ask Sam Billings to keep wickets and play Andre Russell as a pure batter and bring in Shivam Mavi in place of Jackson to make it a wholesome playing 11.

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

PBKS Predicted Playing 11

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

PBKS IPL 2022 Squad

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Prerak Mankad, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Singh