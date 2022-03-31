IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK Live Streaming: When, where to watch on TV and online

-
-
It would be a clash of two Supers as one of the two newest entrants in this season's IPL, Lucknow will take on four times champions Chennai as both teams search for their first win of the season. The LSG vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Lucknow and Chennai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 Match take place?
Having tasted defeat in their previous encounter, both KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja would be itching to prove a point when LSG takes on CSK The match would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on March 30, 2022, at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings clash Live and Exclusive?
People can watch KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants take on Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between LSG and CSK can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
LSG vs CSK Pitch Report
In the first match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, the Brabourne wicket shows that it has got plenty of runs and can also assist the spinners if bowled in the right areas as was shown by Kuldeep Yadav and Murugan Ashwin. Thus a top amalgamation of ball coming on to the bat and pitch providing grip to turners of the ball provides for a cracking game of T20- cricket.
LSG vs CSK Mumbai Weather Report
After two matches being played in relatively less humid conditions of Navi Mumbai and Pune, Humidity returns once again as the caravan moves to Brabourne in Mumbai. The humidity is predicted to range between 64-79% during the match hours of 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm IST. A lot of dew is expected and the temperature would remain in the early 30s. A captain winning the toss would look to field first without any doubt.
